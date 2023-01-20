WATCH: Has Guido Migliozzi already locked up 'Shot of the Year'?

Guido Migliozzi is fast emerging as one of the most exciting golfers on the planet.

The young Italian has forced his way into the reckoning for a Ryder Cup debut on home soil this year with a string of impressive displays on the DP World Tour.



Still only 25, the world No.133 already has three tour wins to his name, most recently the Cazoo Open de France last September.



On that occasion, Migliozzi produced a 'Shot of the Year' contender to edge out Ramsus Hojgaard by one shot. On the final hole of the tournament at Le Golf National, he faded a 4-iron off the lake on the left-hand side, his ball finally coming to rest four feet from the cup.

It was, quite simply, shot-making at its finest.

Now, in his first DP World Tour event of 2023, he has picked up exactly where he left off. Check out this piece of magic in the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship...



It's a shot that left former tour winners Andrew Coltart and David Howell audibly purring in the Sky Sports Golf commentary booth.

"This is just sublime," said Howell.



"Please show us that again," added Coltart.



Migliozzi came close to making the European Ryder Cup team for the 2021 match in Wisconsin and has made no secret of his desire to qualify for Luke Donald's side this time around.

“I felt I was close last time to get into the team and I just didn’t end well," he said following his win in France. “But it's been a great start and I'm looking forward to continuing my good golf and the Ryder Cup in Rome for me would be a dream.”