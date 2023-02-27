search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Pictures: This week’s DP World Tour venue is wild

By Lewis Fraser22 February, 2023
DP World Tour Hero Indian Open European Tour
Hero Indian Open

The Hero Indian Open doesn't get underway until Thursday, but it’s already got people talking.

DLF Golf & Country Club, the host venue for this week's DP World Tour event, has raised eyebrows with its huge revetted bunker faces, dramatic rock landscapes and holes guarded by water. The Gary Player designed course is not for the faint hearted. 

Robert MacIntyre, making his first appearance in the Indian Open, told the DP World Tour after his practice round that the last three holes blew his mind.

• Pettersen set for back-to-back Solheims

"I'd heard a lot of stories about how difficult and wild the course was.

"I played the back nine and thought up until the 15th green that this was alright. The last three-and-a-half holes blew my mind a little bit. Hopefully this is the first week of the new season where I've got a calm head on."

Here’s some of the most dramatic pictures from the 7,400 yard New Delhi course.

The 17th hole

Hero Indian Open 17Th Hole

Revetted bunker faces are common here

Hero Indian Open Bunker

• LIV Golf announces full 2023 team rosters

The view from the 17th hole's raised green

Hero Indian Open Raised Green

The 624 yard par-5 18th

Hero Indian Open 18Th Hole

