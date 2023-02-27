LIV Golf 2023 team rosters in full

LIV Golf has confirmed all 12 of its team rosters ahead of the 2023, with several new faces amongst them

World No.34 Thomas Pieters is the highest-ranked player to make the switch to the Saudi-funded league, alongside Mito Pereira, Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Dean Burmester and Sebastian Munoz.



More than a quarter of the league’s international field are major champions, with 24 major victories amongst them.



The field of 48 represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.



• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters joining LIV

In total, LIV Golf League players have amassed 526 worldwide wins across multiple tours, and four players have held the title of world No. 1.

Let's take a closer look at each of the teams...



4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

• Inside Jordan Spieth's $7.1million mansion



Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sihwan Kim

Scott Vincent

Danny Lee



Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter (co-captain)

Henrik Stenson (co-captain)

Lee Westwood (co-captain)

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson (captain)

Harold Varner III

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Ripper GC

Cam Smith (captain)

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

• How LIV Golf blew up men's professional golf



Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

David Puig

