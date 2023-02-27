LIV Golf 2023 team rosters in full

LIV Golf has confirmed all 12 of its team rosters ahead of the 2023, with several new faces amongst them
World No.34 Thomas Pieters is the highest-ranked player to make the switch to the Saudi-funded league, alongside Mito Pereira, Brendan Steele, Danny Lee, Dean Burmester and Sebastian Munoz.
More than a quarter of the league’s international field are major champions, with 24 major victories amongst them.
The field of 48 represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.
In total, LIV Golf League players have amassed 526 worldwide wins across multiple tours, and four players have held the title of world No. 1.
Let's take a closer look at each of the teams...
4Aces GC
Dustin Johnson (captain)
Patrick Reed
Pat Perez
Peter Uihlein
Cleeks GC
Martin Kaymer (captain)
Graeme McDowell
Richard Bland
Bernd Wiesberger
Crushers GC
Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
Sergio Garcia (captain)
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
HyFlyers GC
Phil Mickelson (captain)
Cameron Tringale
James Piot
Brendan Steele
Iron Heads GC
Kevin Na (captain)
Sihwan Kim
Scott Vincent
Danny Lee
Majesticks GC
Ian Poulter (co-captain)
Henrik Stenson (co-captain)
Lee Westwood (co-captain)
Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
Bubba Watson (captain)
Harold Varner III
Talor Gooch
Thomas Pieters
Ripper GC
Cam Smith (captain)
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Jed Morgan
Smash GC
Brooks Koepka (captain)
Matthew Wolff
Jason Kokrak
Chase Koepka
Stinger GC
Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Dean Burmester
Torque GC
Joaquin Niemann (captain)
Mito Pereira
Sebastian Munoz
David Puig