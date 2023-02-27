Suzann Pettersen to captain 2024 Solheim Cup team

Suzann Pettersen will captain the 2024 European Solheim Cup team, continuing in the role from this year.

The nine-time player, who retired from competitive golf after holing the winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, will captain Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in the USA, on September 10-15 2024.

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters joining LIV

The Norwegian is already preparing to lead a team of 12 of Europe’s best at Finca Cortesin this September, and will continue in her role as the event is played in consecutive years.

“I love the Solheim Cup and it’s such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024,” said Pettersen.

“Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Scottish club closes



"So far, my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the U.S., near the nation’s capital, will be a great honour.

"This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance. My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”



The move to appoint Pettersen for two years in a row mirrors the USA team, who have also given Stacy Lewis the captaincy for 2023 and 2024.