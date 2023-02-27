search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsSuzann Pettersen to captain 2024 Solheim Cup team

Golf News

Suzann Pettersen to captain 2024 Solheim Cup team

By Lewis Fraser21 February, 2023
Solheim Cup Suzann Pettersen women's golf
Suzann Pettersen 2024 Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen will captain the 2024 European Solheim Cup team, continuing in the role from this year.

The nine-time player, who retired from competitive golf after holing the winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, will captain Europe at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in the USA, on September 10-15 2024.

• Tiger targeting majors after Riviera return

• Ryder Cup hopeful Pieters joining LIV

The Norwegian is already preparing to lead a team of 12 of Europe’s best at Finca Cortesin this September, and will continue in her role as the event is played in consecutive years.

“I love the Solheim Cup and it’s such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024,” said Pettersen. 

“Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Scottish club closes

"So far, my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the U.S., near the nation’s capital, will be a great honour.

"This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance. My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”

The move to appoint Pettersen for two years in a row mirrors the USA team, who have also given Stacy Lewis the captaincy for 2023 and 2024. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Suzann Pettersen

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow