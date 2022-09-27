search
The Stretch

QUIZ: Name every golfer who played in the 2012 Ryder Cup

By bunkered.co.uk26 September, 2022
Quizzes Ryder Cup Miracle at Medinah Matchplay Tour News
2012 Ryder Cup Medinah

Can you believe it has been a decade since the 'Miracle at Medinah'?

Europe, led by Jose Maria Olazabal, fought back from 10-4 down to defeat Davis Love III's American side in one of the most remarkable Ryder Cup matches ever played.

However, can you remember all 24 players who took part? 

That's the purpose of this quiz.

You've got 10mins to correct recall as many as you possibly can. We guarantee there will be at least three that you'll be kicking yourself over.

Good luck - and remember to share your score with us on Twitter @BunkeredOnline.

