search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRevealed: The 5 best golf courses in Hawaii

Golf News

Revealed: The 5 best golf courses in Hawaii

By Jamie Hall04 January, 2023
PGA Tour Hawaii travel Where to play
Manele

Given it offers year-round sun, sea and breathtaking landscapes, it’s no surprise the PGA Tour has made Hawaii a regular stop.

For more than 20 years the tour has kicked off the year with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Pacific archipelago.

There are plenty of options when it comes to picking courses to play while you’re there, too. In fact, you’re spoilt for choice.

Fortunately, we’re here to help, and we’ve picked out our top five tracks to play if you’re paying a visit to Hawaii.

Hit NEXT to get started...

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Hawaii

Related Articles - travel

Related Articles - Where to play

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour gives "a few" players Saudi green light
Report: LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE
7 golfers to look out for in 2023
Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case
The Masters: Two more players added to Augusta field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
The correct ball position
Watch
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow