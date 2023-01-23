search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsRounds of golf played hit all-time high in 2022

Golf News

Rounds of golf played hit all-time high in 2022

By bunkered.co.uk23 January, 2023
grassroots golf BRS GOLF golfnow Amateur Golf
Golf Balls Rules Story

A new study has discovered that the number of rounds of golf played in the UK hit record levels in 2022.

Data gathered by tee time management booking service BRS Golf and the world’s biggest tee time marketplace, GolfNow, shows that a total of 24.7 million rounds were played across England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales last year.

That's up 1.8 million on 2021, 2.5 million on 2020 and a whopping 11.2 million on the last pre-pandemic year in 2019. 

• "Utter farce!" - Golf fans blast OWGR

• Norman brands Woods PGA Tour "mouthpiece"

This represents 8% growth on 2021, 11% growth on 2020 and a remarkable 84% growth on 2019.

England accounted for the majority of rounds played (12.36 million), followed by Ireland (5.29 million), Scotland (3.98 million), Northern Ireland (1.78 million) and Wales (1.28 million).

A spokeswoman for BRS and GolfNow welcomed the findings.

“Over the course of 2022, we saw a very consistent level of member play, with the patterns of monthly rounds following the traditional golf season,” she said.

“If we look at the two main off-seasons - January to March and October to December - the levels of member golf were almost equal in these two periods, with 5.1 million versus 5.05 million rounds played.

“With restrictions in place in the UK in Q1 of 2021, it is impossible to compare to this period but, looking at Q4 of 2021, the level of member play has remained flat.

• CW Network owners blasted over LIV deal

• Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Scotland

"However, compared to the off-season in 2019, we have seen an additional 2.3 million member rounds played in both Q1 and Q4 of 2022. Even with the shorter days, poorer weather and golf courses going through course maintenance programmes, we have continued to see a high level of member play."

The findings also showed a significant increase in the average number of members per club, and how often those members are playing. At the end of 2019, BRS had approximately 533,000 registered members. By the end of 2022, that number had risen to more than 673,000.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - BRS GOLF

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"I used to make sex toys. Now, I make golf gadgets."
Patrick Reed claims "small victory" over rival Rory
McEwan: Rory-Reed rumble exposes one of LIV’s biggest flaws
Anthony Kim: Former caddie hints at LIV Golf return
Sir Nick Faldo blasts LIV and Greg Norman

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow