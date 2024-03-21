Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

So Yeon Ryu has revealed that she will be retiring from professional golf following next month’s Chevron Championship.

The 33-year-old made the shock announcement in a post on social media.

Two-time major champion Ryu has yet to feature on tour this season and played only sporadically in 2023.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I wanted to share one of the most significant decisions in my life with all of you today. Sadly, the Chevron Championship will be my last game on the LPGA Tour.

“I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it. I am not going to lie, I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all. And more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received from all of you throughout my career.”

After turning professional in 2007, Ryu had a string of successes on the LPGA of Korea Tour before winning the US Women’s Open in 2011.

She subsequently joined the LPGA, combining playing with completing a sports business degree. She racked up a further five wins, including the 2017 ANA Inspiration (now Chevron Championship).

Her victory in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in 2017 saw her climb to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time, where she stayed for 19 weeks.

“People often say, ‘Golf is life’’ and I couldn’t agree more,” she added. “I’ve learned so much through this game: patience, respect for others, endurance, and much more.

“Golf has taught me so many lessons. Now, I want to do something to make this sport even better. So, I hope you continue supporting me in the next chapter of my life.”

A number of LPGA stars past and present were quick to pay tribute to Ryu following her announcement.

Annika Sorenstam said she should be “very proud” for having had a “wonderful career” and being “a true ambassador to the game”.

Fellow US Women’s Open champion Paula Creamer added: “You have had an amazing career!! Can’t wait to watch the next chapter of your life!!!”

Nelly Korda also congratulated on her on an “amazing” career, adding: “Can’t wait to see what you do next! Thank you for all the memories.”

