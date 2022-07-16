Social media reacts to Justin Thomas's Open outfit

On Thursday at the 150th Open, one topic generated more discussion than any other.

Yes, that’s right – we’re talking about Justin Thomas’s outfit.

The US PGA champion rocked up at the Old Course for day one of the championship clad in a camouflage hoodie, ankle-exposing jogger-style trousers and a classic pair of FootJoy shoes.

Over on Twitter, we asked users for their thoughts on the two-time major winner’s get-up.

It’s fair to say the response was mixed.

Understandably, Thomas’s close friend and fellow tour pro Smylie Kaufman was among those backing his wardrobe choices.

But others were not so complimentary.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

To be fair the crowd that doesn’t like @JustinThomas34 outfit today are the same guys that show up to the course wearing 100% cotton golf shirt with a non matching plaid short https://t.co/xCtqnmR8rr — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) July 14, 2022

Anyone over the age of 7 wearing camouflage needs to have a word with themselves! — jimijazz83 (@jimijazz83) July 14, 2022

I’m saying YAY! Push those boundaries!!



Also because it’s another step closer to shorts. https://t.co/F8oeHzB4De — Georgie Bingham 🇺🇦 (@georgiebingham) July 14, 2022

Pants so tight you'd swear he painted his legs — chamfota (@chamfort142) July 14, 2022

What in the world is this JT? https://t.co/voXCrvQB8G — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) July 14, 2022

File under iron headcovers & white belts. — Paul Crawford (@GlesgaCrawfy) July 14, 2022

After round one, Thomas is in the middle of the pack in a tie for 52nd following a first round of 72.

Hotly tipped to win his second major of the year, he is aiming to bounce back from missing the cut at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

