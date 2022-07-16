search
Golf News

Social media reacts to Justin Thomas's Open outfit

By Jamie Hall14 July, 2022
Justin Thomas Smylie Kaufman The Open The 150th Open St Andrews
Justin Thomas Open Outfit Clothes

On Thursday at the 150th Open, one topic generated more discussion than any other.

Yes, that’s right – we’re talking about Justin Thomas’s outfit.

The US PGA champion rocked up at the Old Course for day one of the championship clad in a camouflage hoodie, ankle-exposing jogger-style trousers and a classic pair of FootJoy shoes.

Over on Twitter, we asked users for their thoughts on the two-time major winner’s get-up.

It’s fair to say the response was mixed.

Understandably, Thomas’s close friend and fellow tour pro Smylie Kaufman was among those backing his wardrobe choices.

But others were not so complimentary.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

After round one, Thomas is in the middle of the pack in a tie for 52nd following a first round of 72.

Hotly tipped to win his second major of the year, he is aiming to bounce back from missing the cut at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

