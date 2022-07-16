Two down, two to go.

The 150th Open has reached the halfway mark, with Australia's Cam Smith out in front and in pole position to bag his maiden major championship.

The world No.6 holds a two-shot lead over another Cameron - US star Cameron Young - after 36 holes at St Andrews. Rory McIlroy, the 2014 'Champion Golfer' is a further shot adrift alongside Viktor Hovland, with two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler also in hot pursuit.

It's shaping up to be a memorable weekend at the 'Home of Golf' and it all gets under way with Saturday's third round.

Here's your guide to all of the tee times for Round 3...

The 150th Open Round 3 tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

8.35am

Richard Mansell

8.45am

Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

8.55am

Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus

9.05am

Justin De Los Santos, Robert MacIntyre

9.15am

Francesco Molinari, Dean Burmester

9.25am

Lars van Meijel, Robert Dinwiddie

9.40am

Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Smith

9.50am

Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis (a)

10.00am

Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (a)

10.10am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry

10.20am

Anthony Quayle, Chris Kirk

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

10.30am

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

10.45am

Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener

10.55am

Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey

11.05am

Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk

11.15am

Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

11.25am

Danny Willett, Corey Conners

11.35am

Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale

11.50am

Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters

12.00pm

Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli

12.10pm

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

12.20pm

Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo

12.30pm

Ian Poulter, Sam Burns

12.40pm

David Law, Filippo Celli (a)

12.55pm

Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris

1.05pm

Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.15pm

Victor Perez, Brad Kennedy

1.25pm

JH Kim, Patrick Reed

1.35pm

Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm

1.45pm

Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence

2.00pm

Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele

2.10pm

Lee Westwood, David Carey

• The graveyard shift at the 150th Open

• 7 big names who missed the cut

2.20pm

Yuto Katsuragawa, Abraham Ancer

2.30pm

Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert

2.40pm

Barclay Brown (a), Sadom Kaewkanjana

2.50pm

Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick

3.05pm

Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala

3.15pm

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

3.25pm

Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm

Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm

Cameron Young, Cameron Smith