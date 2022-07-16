Two down, two to go.
The 150th Open has reached the halfway mark, with Australia's Cam Smith out in front and in pole position to bag his maiden major championship.
The world No.6 holds a two-shot lead over another Cameron - US star Cameron Young - after 36 holes at St Andrews. Rory McIlroy, the 2014 'Champion Golfer' is a further shot adrift alongside Viktor Hovland, with two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler also in hot pursuit.
It's shaping up to be a memorable weekend at the 'Home of Golf' and it all gets under way with Saturday's third round.
Here's your guide to all of the tee times for Round 3...
The 150th Open Round 3 tee times in full
ALL TIMES BST
8.35am
Richard Mansell
8.45am
Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner
8.55am
Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus
9.05am
Justin De Los Santos, Robert MacIntyre
9.15am
Francesco Molinari, Dean Burmester
9.25am
Lars van Meijel, Robert Dinwiddie
9.40am
Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Smith
9.50am
Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis (a)
10.00am
Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (a)
10.10am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry
10.20am
Anthony Quayle, Chris Kirk
10.30am
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
10.45am
Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener
10.55am
Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey
11.05am
Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk
11.15am
Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak
11.25am
Danny Willett, Corey Conners
11.35am
Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale
11.50am
Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters
12.00pm
Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli
12.10pm
Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
12.20pm
Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo
12.30pm
Ian Poulter, Sam Burns
12.40pm
David Law, Filippo Celli (a)
12.55pm
Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris
1.05pm
Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
1.15pm
Victor Perez, Brad Kennedy
1.25pm
JH Kim, Patrick Reed
1.35pm
Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm
1.45pm
Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence
2.00pm
Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele
2.10pm
Lee Westwood, David Carey
2.20pm
Yuto Katsuragawa, Abraham Ancer
2.30pm
Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert
2.40pm
Barclay Brown (a), Sadom Kaewkanjana
2.50pm
Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick
3.05pm
Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala
3.15pm
Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
3.25pm
Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton
3.35pm
Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson
3.45pm
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
3.55pm
Cameron Young, Cameron Smith