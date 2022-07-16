search
The 150th Open: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

The 150th Open: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk15 July, 2022
The 150th Open The Open St Andrews Major Championships Tee times
Srt Andrews Old Course 150Th Open

Two down, two to go.

The 150th Open has reached the halfway mark, with Australia's Cam Smith out in front and in pole position to bag his maiden major championship.

The world No.6 holds a two-shot lead over another Cameron - US star Cameron Young - after 36 holes at St Andrews. Rory McIlroy, the 2014 'Champion Golfer' is a further shot adrift alongside Viktor Hovland, with two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler also in hot pursuit.

It's shaping up to be a memorable weekend at the 'Home of Golf' and it all gets under way with Saturday's third round. 

Here's your guide to all of the tee times for Round 3...

The 150th Open Round 3 tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

8.35am
Richard Mansell

8.45am
Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

8.55am
Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus

9.05am
Justin De Los Santos, Robert MacIntyre

9.15am
Francesco Molinari, Dean Burmester

9.25am
Lars van Meijel, Robert Dinwiddie

9.40am
Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Smith

9.50am
Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis (a)

10.00am
Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (a)

10.10am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry

10.20am
Anthony Quayle, Chris Kirk

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

10.30am
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

10.45am
Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener

10.55am 
Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey

11.05am
Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk

11.15am
Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

11.25am
Danny Willett, Corey Conners

11.35am
Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale

11.50am
Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters

12.00pm
Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli

12.10pm
Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

12.20pm
Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo

12.30pm
Ian Poulter, Sam Burns

12.40pm
David Law, Filippo Celli (a)

12.55pm
Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris

1.05pm
Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.15pm
Victor Perez, Brad Kennedy

1.25pm
JH Kim, Patrick Reed

1.35pm
Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm

1.45pm
Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence

2.00pm
Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele

2.10pm
Lee Westwood, David Carey

• The graveyard shift at the 150th Open

• 7 big names who missed the cut

2.20pm
Yuto Katsuragawa, Abraham Ancer

2.30pm 
Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert

2.40pm
Barclay Brown (a), Sadom Kaewkanjana

2.50pm
Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick

3.05pm
Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala

3.15pm
Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

3.25pm
Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm
Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm
Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Align your body at address
The correct shoulder angle at address
