The opening round of The Masters is almost upon once again with the 2024 edition of the tournament promising to be as fascinating and as compelling as the 87 that have gone before it.

Jon Rahm is bidding to become only the fourth player in history to successfully defend the Green Jacket – Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods are the only ones to have done so – but standing in his way are the very best golfers in the world.

Chief amongst them is the world No.1 himself, Scottie Scheffler. The 2022 Masters champion has started the year in spectacular fashion, with wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The PLAYERS Championship followed by a near-miss on his most recent start, the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

His stats from tee to green are almost peerless right now and, if he can have a hot week with his putter, the American will fancy his chances of winning again.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will make his tenth attempt at completing the career grand slam. The Irishman has six top-10s in his last nine visits to Augusta National but has missed the cut in two of the last three years, including last year.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are all chasing their first major victory, whilst Brooks Koepka will be out to go one better than last year and claim his sixth victory in golf’s marquee events.

Should he do so, he’ll pull level with Sir Nick Faldo on major titles, and behind only 11 other players in the game’s history.

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will get the action under way in customary fashion on Thursday, April 11. Here’s your complete guide to who’s playing with whom on Day 1 of the 88th Masters Tournament…

The Masters 2024: Round 1 tee times in full

All times BST

Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp 13:00

Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A) 13:12

Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger 13:24

Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A) 13:36

Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau 13:48

Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs 14:00

Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox 14:12

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English 14:24

Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 14:36

Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley 14:48

Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, 15:06

Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas 15:18

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap 15:30

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 15:42

Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith 15:54

Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray 16:06

Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis 16:18

Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A) 16:30

Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo 16:42

Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A) 16:54

Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati 17:12

Akshay Bhatia, J.T Poston, Shane Lowry 17:24

Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Shenk 17:36

Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama 17:48

Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton 18:00

Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young 18:12

Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa 18:24

Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim 18:36

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala 18:48

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood 19:00