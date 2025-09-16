Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood has for a long time been one of Europe’s top golfers – and he has also had a top coach in his corner.

The Englishman has worked with the legendary swing instructor Butch Harmon.

Tommy Fleetwood has worked closely with Butch Harmon since 2023, and has reaped the rewards of teaming up with one of golf’s most respected swing coaches.

The first time the pair were spotted working together was at Augusta National and, ever since, Harmon has guided Fleetwood through his continued rise.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood has a few others in his backroom, so here are some details.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s coach?

According to Fleetwood’s official website, Harmon is listed as his swing coach.

In addition to Harmon, Fleetwood has Graham Walker as his short game coach and Phil Kenyon his putting coach.

Fleetwood has also enlisted the help of Dr Bob Rotella to work on the psychological side of the game.

It is no doubt that Fleetwood has assembled one of the best coaching teams he possibly could, and that is with an eye on adding an elusive major to his trophy cabinet.

Harmon, meanwhile, has been a household name in the world of professional golf for decades.

The American has been an instructor to the biggest names over the years, perhaps most notably working with Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004 during his incredible rise to prominence.

Harmon was also in Phil Mickelson’s corner from 2007 to 2015 and has worked with a host of major champions including Greg Norman, Ernie Els and Fred Couples.

He assisted Rory McIlroy in the build up to the 2024 Masters, and the Northern Irishman detailed his trip to one of the world’s most well-regarded coaches.

“I always joke that if you spend four hours with Butch, and you go away with two swing tips and 30 stories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood has built a strong relationship with Graham Walker, his short game coach. Based at the Oaks in Yorkshire since 2004, he’s helped lift his compatriot to the top.

“Somebody once said that coaching is having other people’s fun and I’ve had a lot of fun coaching him over the last few years,” Walker told the PGA. “It’s very pleasing that somebody like him can take on the skills we’ve been working on and taking ownership of it.”

At the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Fleetwood also revealed he seeks the advice of Ken Brown and David Howell on the greens.

“I always talk to the guys, especially Ken,” he said. We have had some great conversations about putting over the years, and I just always like seeing the guys and talking about the game. It’s just nice being around people that are so passionate about the game still.”

Fleetwood also has Kolby Tullier listed as his trainer.