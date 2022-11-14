UK golf boom continues as participation grows

The UK’s golf boom is showing no signs of slowing down after another survey highlight the game’s continued growth.

Sporting Insights carried out the latest study which revealed 10% more rounds were played in the first nine months of 2022 than the same period last year.

It comes despite a 4% drop in year-on-year play rates between July and September, which has been attributed to a “bounce” following the lockdown earlier in 2021.

“This has been another good quarter for golf,” said Richard Payne, director of Sporting Insights.

“The similarity in results between 2021 and 2022 suggests to us that golf is reaching a new normal baseline, which would be great news, because that normal is clearly a step up on where the game found itself before the pandemic.

“However, we are certainly not getting complacent because we know that the cost of living crisis is going to impact on leisure, putting pressure on memberships and green fee visits alike.

“What’s clear though is that golf is in a much better position to weather this storm thanks to the industry’s efforts over the last two years.”

Between July and September, the number of rounds played was up 40% on 2019, the last year with no Covid restrictions anywhere in the UK.

Across the UK the north of England was the strongest-performing region, recording 1% growth year-on-year despite the “bounce” of 2021.

“It is again encouraging to see the positive data for rounds played in Great Britain for the third quarter of 2022,” said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at the R&A.

“Golf was on the rise pre-pandemic and this latest data highlights how golf continues to be a sport attractive across all levels of the game through various formats.

“It is important for the sport to maintain this momentum and we are pushing initiatives such as the benefits of golf for your health strongly to continue to drive growth.”