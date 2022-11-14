LET announces huge prize money increase for Saudi Ladies’ International

The prize fund for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International will increase five-fold next year, the LET has announced.

From 2023 the event will offer $5million, bringing it in line with the men’s Saudi International.

The winner will receive a cheque for $750,000, the third-highest amount on the tour.

It marks the continuation of the relationship between the LET and Golf Saudi and will take effect when the event is next held in February.

• Producer hints at PGA Tour Netflix series drama



• Xander Schauffele commits to PGA Tour



“The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our Tour, and for women’s sport globally,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans and for players at the event and in the community.

“This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

According to figures released by the LET and Golf Saudi, the event has had a significant impact on participation since the first Saudi Ladies International was held in 2020.

The bodies claim 1,000 girls signed up to play golf within four days of the launch of the Ladies First Club, part of the Saudi government’s bid to drive up the number of people actively playing the game by 2030.

“After three successful years of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world’s best players and inspire home grown talents,” said Majed Al Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi.

“It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve.

• Gareth Bale banned from playing golf



• Tiger Woods announces return to golf



“Golf Saudi is not only committed to providing life-changing prize funds for female golfers but also continuing to encourage females to get involved in the game of golf throughout the Kingdom.

“Since the first Aramco Saudi Ladies International – the Kingdom’s first ever professional women’s golf tournament – thousands of women across the country have registered to learn and play golf as part of the Ladies First Club.

“Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the games growth and increasing participation numbers, as if females of the Kingdom can see it, they can be it. This is another important step on our journey to grow golf, and specifically women’s golf, throughout Saudi Arabia.”