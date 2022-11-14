Producer hints at PGA Tour Netflix series drama

The producer of Netflix’s PGA Tour series has revealed it is set to be released in a matter of months – and dropped a hint over the contents.

Golf parodist Sam Harrop tweeted Chad Mumm asking for an update on when we can expect to see the hotly-anticipated show.

Mumm responded revealing the episodes will be available “early next year” while insisting he is "sworn to secrecy” with regard to the content.

But he did drop a major hint about one incident early in the series he claimed could “blow up” when it finally hits our screens.

“There’s a moment in episode 2 that has ‘and I took that personally’ vibes that my money is on for blowing up,” he wrote.

We haven’t announced the date other than to say “early next year”! Re: your second question I am sworn to secrecy but there’s a moment in episode 2 that has “and I took that personally” vibes that my money is on for blowing up. — Chad Mumm (@chadmumm) November 10, 2022

Mumm was referring to a meme from the Last Dance, another Netflix series which followed the Chicago Bulls basketball team, focusing on Michael Jordan.

Netflix cameras have been following stars on the PGA Tour for the last year, with some players – such as Matt Fitzpatrick – seen wearing microphones during tournaments.

Given the events of recent months, it is likely to include an insight into the power struggle between the tour and LIV Golf, which has seen some high-profile players defect to the Saudi-backed tour.