search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsProducer hints at PGA Tour Netflix series drama

Golf News

Producer hints at PGA Tour Netflix series drama

By Jamie Hall10 November, 2022
PGA Tour netflix LIV Golf
Pga Tour Netflix 1

The producer of Netflix’s PGA Tour series has revealed it is set to be released in a matter of months – and dropped a hint over the contents.

Golf parodist Sam Harrop tweeted Chad Mumm asking for an update on when we can expect to see the hotly-anticipated show.

Mumm responded revealing the episodes will be available “early next year” while insisting he is "sworn to secrecy” with regard to the content.

• Xander Schauffele commits to PGA Tour

• Gareth Bale banned from playing golf

But he did drop a major hint about one incident early in the series he claimed could “blow up” when it finally hits our screens.

“There’s a moment in episode 2 that has ‘and I took that personally’ vibes that my money is on for blowing up,” he wrote.

Mumm was referring to a meme from the Last Dance, another Netflix series which followed the Chicago Bulls basketball team, focusing on Michael Jordan.

• Tiger Woods announces return to golf

• Another golf club suffers vandal attack

Netflix cameras have been following stars on the PGA Tour for the last year, with some players – such as Matt Fitzpatrick – seen wearing microphones during tournaments.

Given the events of recent months, it is likely to include an insight into the power struggle between the tour and LIV Golf, which has seen some high-profile players defect to the Saudi-backed tour.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - netflix

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow