Report: Xander Schauffele commits to PGA Tour

Golf News

Report: Xander Schauffele commits to PGA Tour

By Jamie Hall10 November, 2022
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele Liv Golf

Xander Schauffele will not be joining LIV Golf, according to reports in the US.

The American, who won the Genesis Scottish Open this year, had been rumoured to be leaning towards a switch to the Saudi-backed tour along with close friend Patrick Cantlay.

However, New York Post journalist Brian Wacker has now reported Schauffele will be staying put.

• Gareth Bale banned from playing golf

• Tiger Woods announces return to golf

LIV officials have previously claimed they want to have their lineups for 2023 in place by New Year. The tour’s first season has been dominated by rumours over who will and won’t be joining.

Wacker also claimed LIV will have some kind of TV deal in place with Fox Sports for next season, and that the series will hold five events in the US next season.

Significantly, he also suggested some players could be swayed towards a move to LIV if the series’ application for world ranking points is successful.

As it stands, no points are on offer at LIV events despite the tour’s efforts to speed up the process by forming a partnership with the little-known MENA Tour.

• Another golf club suffers vandal attack

• Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods "has won PIP"

That has led to several of the series’ big-name signings, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, tumbling down the rankings.

It has also raised questions over whether players who are not exempt will be able to play in the majors, since qualification is largely based on world ranking.

