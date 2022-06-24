US Open star explains viral shot from hospitality area

MJ Daffue had an eventful Friday at the US Open.

The South African star – ranked 819th at the start of the year – is in the mix at the Country Club, and led by two at one point during the second round, eventually finishing the day one-under for the tournament.

However, he also saw a lot of different parts of the golf course, including some bits he wasn’t really meant to.

On the par-5 14th, Daffue’s drive ended up in the hospitality area.

Rather than taking a drop, he elected to hit his second straight off the carpet, going viral in the process.

"I had an option to drop it, but it would have been in the thick rough," Daffue explained after his round.

“I don't think from there I would have been able to get it onto the second fairway, and I didn't want to hit a seven-iron to a blind target, but I have a four-wood in the bag, and the lie on it is so good on the hospitality.

“The thing about that is it's got a little bit of spring in it, so even if you hit a little bit behind it, the club will bounce, and it will actually bounce into the ball.

“For me I was far enough left to actually miss the tree on the left. I think it was an awesome shot, but a birdie would have been better than a bogey.”