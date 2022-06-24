5 big names not playing the US Open

Most of the biggest names in golf right now will be at the Country Club for the US Open.

But there are a few huge stars who will be watching on enviously from the sidelines.

Former world No.1s, multiple major winners, Ryder Cup heroes and ex-teen sensations are among those not teeing it up this week.

Here’s five stars who won’t be battling it out at Brookline.

Paul Casey

Casey has been a mainstay at the majors for the majority of the last two decades. But the first half of 2022 has been wrecked by a back injury, which forced withdrawals from his matches at the WGC Match Play as well as the Masters. He hasn’t played since, but is targeting the Open at the Old Course.





Bubba Watson

Another missing due to injury, two-time Masters champion Watson revealed recently he had a torn meniscus and would need surgery. As a result, he’s missing out on a major for just the second time in more than 12 years.

Tiger Woods

He made his return to golf at the Masters and made the cut at the PGA. But Southern Hills proved too much as Woods withdrew after round three. He announced he would not play the US Open as his body is not ready; he continues to manage the injuries he suffered in a car crash last year, and is targeting St Andrews.





Rickie Fowler

Former prodigy Fowler reached the heights of world No.4, but has plummeted down the rankings of late. Flashes of brilliance on the PGA Tour have proved all too fleeting, and for the second year in a row, he’s out of the US Open after not meeting the qualifying criteria.





Lee Westwood

Just a year ago, we were discussing Westwood finally ending his major hoodoo. But fast forward 12 months, and it’s a different story. The former world No.1’s performances have suffered, and he’s now 78th in the world, meaning he hasn’t qualified.