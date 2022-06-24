search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open set for HUGE prize money increase

Golf News

US Open set for HUGE prize money increase

By Jamie Hall15 June, 2022
On the eve of the US Open, the USGA has revealed this year’s tournament will be the richest major ever held.

The governing body has raised the amount on offer at the Country Club to $17.5 million, a $5 million increase from last year.

That means whoever tops the leaderboard come Sunday morning will walk away with $3.15 million – up from the $2.25 million won by Jon Rahm in 2021.

Previously the Masters and the US PGA had the largest purses of all the majors, with this year’s events worth $15 million apiece. However, the announcement by the USGA propels the US Open out in front.

The amount of prize money on offer to the world’s top golfers has surged amid the current power struggle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

At last week’s LIV opener at Centurion Club, winner Charl Schwartzel walked away with $4 million, eclipsing the previous record for the biggest win in golf history.

It came against a backdrop of both huge prize money payouts and vast appearance fees in exchange for stars swapping the established tours for the rebel circuit.

Money on the PGA Tour has also jumped this year, up to $427 million from $367 million last season.

Earlier this year the USGA also announced a huge boost to the women’s US Open, with the total prize pot hitting $10 million.

