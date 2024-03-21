Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

If players are desperate for men’s professional golf to be re-united, then why do they not act?

Well, because there’s “no incentive” to do so, according to LIV Golf’s Paul Casey.

Rory McIlroy, once the PGA Tour’s de facto spokesperson in the fight against the Saudi-backed circuit, has ‘fallen on his sword’.

Bryson DeChambeau has consistently called for his new home to jump into bed with the established American circuit, on which he won eight times.

And Jordan Spieth, one of six Player Advisors on the PGA Tour Policy Board, has been involved in meetings with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

But still, it’s unlikely players will outline what they want as a result of their power.

Asked if there’s a chance we might see the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson, McIlroy and Justin Thomas doing so, Casey pulled no punches.

Speaking on the ‘Are You Not Entertained?’ podcast, the 46-year-old Englishman hit out at a lack of motivation.

“There is compensation involved, so it goes back to there being no incentive to do that,” he said.

“I’m in a very different position, I have enough and love playing the golf with guys like Bryson and Joaquin Niemann, but no, there is no incentive for the others.

“If you look at the membership, there’s an awful lot of guys just struggling, trying to keep their tour cards on various tours, guys who are just not interested in the politics and then guys at the top who make a difference, but they have to be motivated.

“Currently, there’s no motivation for that change.”

The latest negotiations between the sides took place in the Bahamas on Monday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and six Player Advisors, including Tiger Woods, met with Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Woods, who was “very engaged” in the discussions, also played golf with the LIV Golf chairman at the Albany course.

Meanwhile, as the rivals look to find a solution to the Ryder Cup feud, Casey labelled it as ‘the olive branch’ to bring golf together.

Taking the biennial match as a base to move on, Casey said: “We need somebody with balls and vision.

“Guy Kinnings is going to take over from Keith Pelley shortly, his previous role was basically director of the Ryder Cup, and he knows that event transcends golf.

“Hopefully that’s the olive branch we can use to bring this all back together.

“It’s interesting that’s the one event where nobody gets paid, and we never even question it. There’s never been a question on our team of ‘what’s in it for me?’.

“We are there to try win a Ryder Cup and you’re there to put the sweater on. We know that a home Ryder Cup in Europe pays for the following three years on the DP World Tour, we know the economics, it’s quite scary, really, but it’s never been a question.”

