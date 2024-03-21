Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson has indicated that Tiger Woods was at the heart of Monday’s meetings in the Bahamas.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and a group of his Player Directors were at Albany to meet with Public Investmernt Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Monahan told players in a memo that the talks were ‘constructive’, but assured he would remain tight-lipped on the details.

“The conversation throughout was constructive and represents an important part of our due diligence process in selecting potential investors for PGA Tour Enterprises,” the memo read.

“During the session Yasir had the chance to introduce himself to our Player Directors and talk through his vision, priorities and motivations for investing in professional golf.

“As we continue these discussions with the PIF, we will keep you updated as much as possible, but please understand that we need to maintain our position of not conducting negotiations in public.”

However, Simpson – one of six Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board – has shared an insight into the negotiations, focusing on Woods’ involvement.

Simpson, 38, told Sports Illustrated at the Valspar Championship on Wednesday that Woods was ‘very engaged’.

He added: “… outside of our meeting he’s been super engaged along the way. He’s a great leader and I really think he’s taken the position of our leader and we rely on him a lot.”

Fifteen-time major champion Woods also played golf with Al-Rumayyan at the Albany course near Nassau.

At the site where he hosts the annual Hero World Challenge, Woods was joined for the meeting by the remaining Player Directors: Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Newly-appointed board liaison Joe Ogilvie and a few members of the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) were involved, too.

Meanwhile, Simpson said the meeting did not involve “in the weeds” negotiating but was interested to learn of PIF’s intentions.

“What I was interested in going there was to learn more about who he is and what he’s thinking,” Simpson said.

“Learn about LIV more. What was your intention and hope there? How’s it going? All that kind of stuff. A meet and greet and learn.

“I think he wanted to learn from us kind of what we think. We wanted to figure out what he thinks.”

Despite the sides not being any closer to any kind of agreement, Simpson claimed Al-Rumayyan “envisions a place in the game of golf.”

“We didn’t get as far as what he wants and what does LIV want,” he said.

“He certainly seems engaged enough in the game already that he has desires to see the game grow globally, I think it’s fair to say. And he mentioned growing it in Saudi to try and do that.”

After chatting with the LIV Golf chairman, fellow Player Director Malnati labelled Al-Rumayyan a “golf nut.”

