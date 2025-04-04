Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the most well known and popular golfers in the world right now – but what is Jordan Spieth’s net worth?

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion, is one of the richest and most successful golfers of his generation.

As well as a multiple PGA Tour winner, Jordan Spieth is one of a select group of players to reach number one in the world rankings and he has also been a mainstay of the United States Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.

Before reaching his 30th birthday, Spieth had already climbed inside the top ten of the PGA Tour career earnings money list.

What is Jordan Spieth’s net worth?

Jordan Spieth has earned over $60million through prize money on the PGA Tour alone in his professional career.

That does not include the $10m bonus earned after winning the FedEx Cup during his magical year in 2015.

He made the Forbes list for the world’s highest paid athletes in 2020, reaching 52nd in the rankings. He is yet to return to that list, but was ranked 11th in the company’s list of highest paid golfers in 2023, with combined earnings of $47m.

The Texan has no doubt made a hugely successful living on the course, but he is also hugely marketable away from the fairways and has struck up some lucrative brand deals in his time on tour.

Spieth signed a contract with his apparel sponsor Under Armour in 2013, and was handed a new ten-year deal by the sportswear brand back in 2015 during the height of his glory on the course.

With various other endorsement deals, Spieth’s net worth is estimated on various websites at around $120m.

Spieth has also partnered with AT&T, FanDuel, Rolex, Netjets and Titleist and Brightspot, among other lucrative sponsorship deals during his career.