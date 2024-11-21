Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Australian went through a resurgence on the golf course in 2023, so who is Jason Day’s caddie?

His second-place finish at the 2023 Open means he has now filled the runners-up spot in every major championship, but it was a largely positive year.

Born in 1987, Jason Day rose back into the upper echelons of the OWGR and won for the first time since 2019.

And given he has always been one of the biggest names in golf, who is the man on the bag for the former World No. 1?

Formerly, Jason Day used Colin Swatton as his caddie. The pair were together until 2017 after Swatton took him under his wing when Day was 12-years-old.

Day’s ex-caddie was the golf coach at Kooralbyn International School in Australia and became his long-term bagman.

At the time of the split, Day said it was to preserve their personal relationship.

“I never wanted it to turn into a toxic relationship where he’s taken me from where I am as a 12-year-old kid to where I am today, and I’m not talking to him anymore,” Day said.

“I was worried if I kept it going, it was going to head that way, and I love him too much to have him not in my life because of how special he is to me.”

Since then, Jason Day has worked with several temporary caddies, but now he has settled on one man.

Who is Jason Day’s caddie Luke Reardon?

At present, Luke Reardon is Jason Day’s caddie.

From Stanthorpe, Queensland, Reardon emerged as part of Day’s team in 2017 and is the PGA Championship winner’s former high school roommate.

They both attended and graduated from Hills International College in Jimboomba. The duo were also childhood friends.