He’s one of Australia’s finest golfing stars, a major champion and former world No.1, but who is Jason Day’s wife?

Jason Day has long been one of the most recognisable players on the PGA Tour after enjoying huge success over the past decade.

Day had his best spell in golf in 2015 and 2016, winning his sole major at the 2015 PGA Championship and rising to the summit of the world rankings.

He was a serial winner throughout that period, also winning The Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the BMW Championship.

Day has struggled in recent years due to injuries and loss of form, but made a resurgence in 2023 by ending a five-year victory drought. And staunchly by his side has been Jason Day’s wife, Ellie Day.

Who is Jason Day’s wife Ellie Day?

Jason Day’s wife Ellie Day was working as a waitress in her hometown of Ohio when the couple first met. Jason was 17 at the time, and they didn’t start dating until over a year later.

Ellie Day is the president of the ‘Brighter Days Foundation’, which ‘works to meet basic needs and give hope and support to child-serving organisations in Central Ohio.

Ellie keeps a relatively low-profile on social media, posting occasional images of family life with husband Jason.

Jason Day and Ellie Day have five children together – Dash, Lucy, Arrow, Ozzie and Winnie. Daughter Winnie is the youngest of the five, born in September 2023.

They got married in October 2009.

Ellie is frequently seen out on Tour supporting Jason at tournaments, and Jason dedicated his Mother’s Day victory at the 2o23 AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship to his wife and to his mum Dening, who had died from cancer a year earlier.

“This was the first one [Mother’s Day] kind of without her so to have her on my caddy bib was special,” an emotional Day said.

“I was in tears for a little bit there, and to think about what my mum went through from 2017 on to her passing last year and then to know that. It was very emotional to go through and to experience what she was going through, then I had injuries on top of all of that going on in my life.

“And then obviously Ellie, the amount of sacrifices she’s made for me and my career, I just can’t thank her enough. She never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner’s circle again. She just always was pushing me to try and get better.

“To be honest, I was very close to calling it quits. I never told my wife that, but I was OK with it, just because it was a very stressful part of my life.”