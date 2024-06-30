Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s one of the most experienced golfers on the PGA Tour – but who is Keegan Bradley’s wife?

Keegan Bradley has won multiple times on the PGA Tour and is also a major champion after his victory at the PGA Championship in 2011, which will go down as a huge career highlight.

Bradley will go down as a member of an elite club as one of few players to have won on their major debut. He stunned the golf world by defeating Jason Dufner in a playoff in Atlanta.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the most accomplished players on the the American circuit.

He was deemed unlucky not to make his second Ryder Cup appearance for the United States in 2023.

The gut-wrenching moment Bradley found out he wouldn’t make the team was captured on Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

Both in that episode of the docu-series and through the ups and downs of his professional career, he’s had his wife nearby.

Keegan Bradley’s wife Jillian Stacey

Keegan Bradley’s wife is Jillian Stacey, who was born in 1987 – so she is slightly younger than the golfer.

Bradley and his wife first met in 2012, the year after he won a major championship as a rookie, before they tied the knot in 2016.

The couple got married in Palm Beach, Florida and Jillian took Bradley’s surname when they exchanged vows.

They announced they were expecting their first child together shortly after getting married and first son Logan was born in November 2017.

Bradley and his wife now have two sons together, Logan and Cooper.

The PGA Tour star makes the annual Masters par-3 tournament a truly family affair, with wife Jillian as caddie and his oldest son has also been with him during the light-hearted event.

Jillian’s occupation history is unclear, but she regularly supports husband Keegan at the big tournaments, including PGA Tour events and major championships.

Both Jillian and two sons Logan and Cooper were present as Bradley won the Travelers Championship in June 2023.

Bradley’s wife featured in episode six of Full Swing Season 2, as they discussed his Ryder Cup aspirations, and the American’s victory at the Travelers Championship.

She said: “The Ryder Cup means so much to Keegan, and he’ll say it’s some of the best and absolute worst memories of his life.

“He still has the Ryder Cup suitcase. He just never unpacked it. I think it is just the thought of opening it, reliving the grief of how that ended, was just kind of too much to bear.”