Sam Burns is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, but who is his wife?

The American has established himself among the top players in the world and has enjoyed his PGA Tour success alongside his wife.

She has been spotted celebrating on the greens after his biggest wins on the American circuit, as well as in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Caroline Campbell has followed Burns throughout his professional career, as the pair have been together for several years.

Here is everything to know about Sam Burns’ wife…

Sam Burns’ wife Caroline Campbell

Sam Burns picked up his first PGA Tour win in 2022, but it was a year before that when he began to show his talent.

He appeared inside the top ten in the world rankings and has floated around there ever since.

Burns and his wife have known each other for far longer, though, as they both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The couple go way back, as they met in class at church when they were five years old, and despite attending different high schools, they would start dating at Louisiana State University.

Burns recalls: “She was actually my first Valentine when we were five years old.

“And then after that she wanted nothing to do with me until high school.”

After dating for five years, Burns proposed to his wife in 2019 at the RBC Heritage, as the pair stayed near Harbour Town for the tournament.

Just as Burns had a glittering college career, Campbell was a particularly competent athlete, too.

She was a track and field athlete who won the state championship in the 300m hurdles with a record time of 46.34 seconds.

Born on April 8, 1996, Campbell keeps her private life private on social media, while burns has shared posts with his wife.

Burns told the media after their engagement: “I hope that we’ll have many years together and grow old together and get to enjoy a lot of fun things together.”

They now live together in Choudrant, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Burns joined his good friend Scottie Scheffler in becoming a father in 2024. The couple now have a son called Bear and Burns didn’t have to withdraw mid-tournament to attend the baby’s birth.

“We both like the name,” Burns said. We wanted to do something a little different.

“I’ve been getting a couple hours here or there, but it’s for sure been an adjustment. It’s been great but there have definitely been a few mornings where I woke up pretty tired.”