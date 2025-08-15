Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of Europe’s best golfers, but who is Tommy Fleetwood’s wife?

Tommy Fleetwood’s wife is Clare Craig and with her support, he has established himself as a world-class player.

He became a star on the PGA Tour after winning multiple times on the DP World Tour and can also call himself a multiple Ryder Cup winner.

Fleetwood has built a strong team around him and his wife is at the heart of that, so here’s a little more information about Clare Craig.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s wife Clare Craig?

Tommy Fleetwood’s wife is Clare Craig.

Like Tommy Fleetwood, his wife Clare grew up in the north west of England and the couple share a love of sports.

The Manchester-born Craig and Southport-born Fleetwood first connected back in 2015. Clare was a sports agent and worked at Hambric Sports Management for several years.

She became Fleetwood’s manager and the duo quickly fell in love. The couple got married in the Bahamas in 2017 and now split their time between the United Arab Emirates and Fleetwood’s hometown of Southport.

They have a son called Franklin who was born shortly after they got married, while Clare also has two older children from a previous relationship.

One of them is Oscar, who is a promising amateur golfer based in the UAE. Fleetwood went viral in 2024 as he carried for his stepson on Oscar’s Challenge Tour debut.

Clare is seen alongside Fleetwood at tournaments and the Englishman has credited his wife for having such a big influence in elevating his career.

In an interview with The Times in January 2023, Fleetwood addressed the 22-year age gap between him and his wife.

“Oh, we definitely get comments, but it’s never been a thing to us,” he said. “Clare actually looks very young for her age and I look old — it’s probably all that sun. She’s incredibly cool and I’m not cool at all, though I am quite mature for my age.”

On having his wife as his agent, Fleetwood added: “We planned to keep our life and our work separate, for me to find another agent.

“But it became more apparent I wasn’t going to find anybody I’d trust as much because, after all, Clare is a very, very, very good agent by trade; it wasn’t like she was my wife just helping the family out.

“So in the end we thought, ‘We’ll just give it a go, but we will never let anything get in the way of our relationship,’ and it’s just always worked perfectly.”