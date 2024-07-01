Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Austrian is a multiple winner on the PGA Tour and is now a European Ryder Cup winner – but who is Sepp Straka’s caddie?

Sepp Straka’s caddie has changed a fair bit during his rise to prominence on the PGA Tour in recent times.

Most recently, he has linked up with Duane Bock, the man carrying his bag on his debut Ryder Cup appearance.

Bock is a familiar name on the PGA Tour because he used to be the longtime caddie for American tour player Kevin Kisner.

Kisner won multiple events with the experienced Bock on the bag and the American has already had huge success looping for Straka.

Duane Bock became Sepp Straka’s caddie when his boss Kevin Kisner took a break from the game.

In the summer of 2023, the duo linked up, and it has proved an incredible success story, with Straka winning the John Deere Classic under Bock’s guidance.

Bock was also on the bag when Straka surged up the leaderboard on a sodden Sunday at The Open Championship to finish T2 at Royal Liverpool.

That helped him secure one of Luke Donald’s six wildcards in the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.

“I’ve known Duey for a while now since he caddied for a friend of mine, Kis,” Straka said on Golf.com. “And Kis is taking a little break so I figured I’d borrow him for a little bit. It’s worked out great. I love Duey. He’s a great caddie, and I’m really happy to have him on the bag.”

Straka’s former caddie is John Davenport but he has found a winning formula with Bock, who is an American caddie.

“He’s been awesome to have on the bag and it’s helped me so much over the last few months,” Straka said before the Ryder Cup.

“He is definitely red, white and blue. A bunch of the European caddies have been giving him crap about having a US yardage book cover but he’s already changed that. We’re working on him.”

So, how does the caddie get the best out of Straka? Allow him to explain.

“I think he does a great job of just sticking with one shot at a time,” Straka said. “He’s a very professional guy and still likes to have a lot of fun out there, but whether I’m 2-over or playing great, he’s unchanged.

“He’s great at just kind of not showing any sort of emotion one way or another. He’s on [to the] next shot, no matter what.”