Sepp Straka earned a Ryder Cup debut in 2023 after an excellent season, so who is his coach?

The Austrian put together a consistent string of results throughout the qualifying process and excelled in the year of the biennial clash.

Known for having one of the best swings on Tour, the Vienna-born golfer has leaned on coach John Tillery to mould his move.

Focusing particularly on the backswing has helped Straka to his best finish in major championships as he became a multiple PGA Tour winner.

Sepp Straka’s coach John Tillery

Tillery, an award-winning teacher, has worked with numerous PGA Tour players throughout his coaching career.

Having picked up the game as a teen, Tillery works out of the Tillery Golf Acadamy at Cuscowilla Golf Club, in Georgia.

His premier golf learning experience in the southwest of America has been a stable for many top players including Rickie Fowler.

They split after three years together, with Tillery’s most recent work taking place with Straka.

One of the biggest adjustments Tillery has made with Straka is by introducing the use of a metronome.

The University of Georgia graduate uses the metronome before every warmup and during most practice sessions.

That has nailed Straka’s tempo and allowed him to build one of the smoothest backswings on tour.

The pair began working together in the autumn of 2021, a year before Straka lifted his first title on the PGA Tour, at the 2022 Honda Classic.

Straka’s game has witnessed enormous improvements since enlisting Tillery on his team, as he was ranked 213th in the world at the start of 2022.

Tillery said: “I had to spoon feed him when we first started because I didn’t want to shock the system.

“Every little bit he gets better, I get to give him a little more.”

According to Golf Digest, the pair are constantly working on Straka’s takeaway, as he has a tendency to swing his hands faster than his body during the early stages of his backswing.

Straka also has Tim Yelverton on his team, a well-regarded short game coach.