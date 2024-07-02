Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After earning a Ryder Cup debut, Sepp Straka has begun to earn some well-deserved respect. So, who is his wife?

Despite not being a household name, the Austrian is a multiple PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup winner.

He was accompanied by his wife in Rome and is regularly spotted with her at tour events, two years after they tied the knot.

Here is a little more about Sepp Straka’s number one fan…

Sepp Straka

Since claiming his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 Honda Classic, Straka’s game has progressed to the next level.

Form between 2022 and 2023 – the year of his second triumph at the John Deere Classic – prompted Luke Donald to hand him a wildcard pick.

During that time, he also finished T7 at the 2023 PGA Championship and T2 at the 2023 Open Championship.

Straka’s prolonged period of success comes after marrying his wife, Paige Dean, who he began dating several years ago.

While it is unclear when that was, Straka posted a picture of the pair in October 2018, calling her: “the greatest girlfriend.”

Born on September 20, 1992, Dean works as a Senior Acquisitions Manager at Southern Veterinary Partners and attended Auburn University.

The pair met during that time, as Straka was playing college golf for the University of Alabama against his wife’s university, where she was studying accounting.

They went on to marry in September 2021 after Straka popped the question in December 2020.

Straka occasionally posts pictures of the two together on his Instagram and a picture from their wedding day suggests golf was on his mind, as it appears they sealed the deal at Shoal Creek, in Alabama.

In September 2022, the Vienna-born pro wished his wife a happy birthday, saying: “I am so thankful to have found you to spend my life with and you are a blessing to all who know you.”

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Leo, in December 2023.