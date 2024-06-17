Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s a hugely popular figure on and off the golf course, so who is Rickie Fowler’s wife?

US Ryder Cup star Rickie Fowler’s wife is former competitive pole-vaulter Allison Stokke. It is reported that Fowler began dating Stokke in 2017 and the couple got married in 2019.

Stokke has been with Fowler through the ups-and-downs of his professional career ever since, with his resurgence in form in 2023 earning him a place on Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup team.

She was on the 18th green as Fowler ended a long winless drought by claiming victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, and has been a caddie for the American in the traditional Masters par-3 contest.

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maya.

So who is Allison Stokke? Here’s everything you need to know about Rickie Fowler’s wife…

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Like Rickie Fowler, his wife Allison Stokke also has an athletic background. Born in California in 1989, she excelled throughout her junior years in gymnastics and, in particular, pole-vaulting.

Stokke’s skills as a gymnast earned her an athletic scholarship at the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied Sociology.

During that period, she continued to pole-vault, where she competed in two NCAA Division I Championships.

Stokke reached her prime as a pole-vaulter around 2012, where she even attempted to make the US Olympic team for the London games.

Later, Stokke became a fitness model working for sportswear brands such as Nike and Athleta.

Nowadays, Stokke keeps a relatively low profile on social media, despite boasting over 650,000 followers on Instagram.

Stokke has a huge online following, but posts infrequently, with her pictures usually with her husband Rickie and their daughter Maya.

Maya was born on 18 November 2021 and Stokke often brings her to PGA Tour tournaments and major championships to support Fowler.

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October 2019.

In April 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child.