He’s Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer and a stalwart of the game, but who is Sergio Garcia’s wife?

Throughout those successes, the Spaniard has always had one woman by his side. Regularly spotted at golf’s biggest events is Garcia’s wife.

Having spent over 450 weeks in the top-ten of the Official Golf World Rankings, Garcia has had his wife supporting his wife all the way.

The LIV Golf star won his green jacket at Augusta three months after they got engaged.

Sergio Garcia’s wife Angela Akins

Sergio Garcia’s wife is Angela Akins. She was a great golfer in her own right, and it is through the sport that the pair met.

Akins, who went to the University of Texas and played for the college golf team, has presented and reported on the Golf Channel. It was in this reporting role that she met Garcia.

Playing off three, Akins comes from a sporting background. Her father, Marty, is a former All-American quarterback for Texas and, her grandfather, Ray, is also a legendary Texas High-school football coach.

Meanwhile, her cousin is former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, who won the Superbowl in 2009 and secured the MVP award.

Born in Texas in 1985, Akins also worked as a golf reporter for Fox Sports Southwest and was previously married to golfer Ross Hamann.

However, Garcia announced his engagement to his wife in January 2017 before the pair tied the knot in July that year.

He was widely regarded as one of the best players to never win a major championship, but Akins must have turned his fortune as he soon won the Masters.

Together, they have two children, Azalea – named after the flower at Augusta’s par-5 13th hole – and Enzo.

Akins has gathered a large following on social media and has been ever-present for Garcia both on and off the course in recent years.

Garcia regularly posts about his wife on Instagram, including in May 2023, when he posted: “Tournament (are) always better with you.”