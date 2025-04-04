Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Irishman is a household name, but who is Shane Lowry’s caddie?

Since turning pro in 2009, Lowry has become a major champion and two-time Ryder Cup star.

He was born in County Offaly in 1987 and enjoyed a glittering amateur career, teaming up with Rory McIlroy to win the European Amateur Team Championship.

His professional days have brought plenty of success, too, given his multiple titles on the PGA and DP World Tours.

The biggest win? None other than the Open Championship in 2019, when Lowry lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush to the delight of the home fans.

He hasn’t always had the same man on the bag, though, so who is Lowry’s current caddie.

Who is Shane Lowry’s caddie Darren Reynolds?

Shane Lowry’s caddie is Darren Reynolds.

Before Darren Reynolds became Lowry’s bagman in 2023, he had Bo Martin as his caddie.

Shane Lowry and Bo Martin began working together in 2018, and their partnership was an immediate success, with the pair recording a sixth place finish at the Portugal Masters that year.

The partnership worked quickly, as the pair went onto one of golf’s most memorable victories in 2019, when Lowry became the Champion Golfer of the Year.

But Lowry split up with Martin, who previously worked with Alex Levy, after five years in 2023.

“I’ve had two caddies my whole career, and I’ve been on Tour 14 years,” Lowry later said. “I’m not exactly a caddie-firer or anything. This is my third caddie.”

Bo Martin went on to work for fellow PGA Tour star Min Woo Lee.

Lowry’s third caddie Reynolds was on the bag during the Ryder Cup in 2023, where Lowry tasted success for the first time against Team USA in Rome.

After the win, Reynolds took to Instagram and posted a picture with Lowry. “Some Sundays are better, what a week love this team,” it read.

In the past, Reynolds has worked with fellow Irishmen Paul McGinley and Paul Dunne, as well as DP World Tour winner Antoine Rozner.

The pair won twice in the space of four months in 2020/21, when claiming the Golf in Dubai Championship and Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Meanwhile, the caddie said it was “great to be back on the bag with the old boss” after caddying for McGinley at a Legends Tour event in 2022.

Reynolds, a Wicklow native, is said to enjoy attending horse racing meetings and follows English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.