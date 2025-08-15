Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie is one of the most popular in the professional game.

Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie is Ian Finnis and he has been working with Fleetwood since 2016, at a time when the Englishman was struggling with his game.

So, Fleetwood turned to Finnis, a friend he became close with when rising through the ranks as an amateur, to become his new caddie.

Finnis had previously worked as an assistant pro at Formby Hall near Southport, where Fleetwood grew up, but he was soon travelling around the world as the golfer’s caddie.

The pair first struck up a relationship as a young Fleetwood worked on his game with Finnis in Merseyside. It’s no wonder he quickly benefitted from having someone so familiar carrying his bag.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie Ian Finnis?

Ian Finnis had initially agreed to join Fleetwood’s team on a temporary basis, but he is still working as his permanent caddie and the duo share one of the closest caddie-player relationships on tour.

And Fleetwood has enjoyed great success with Finnis by his side, most notably winning the 2017 Race to Dubai title.

Finnis, whose wife Rachel Brown-Finnis was a goalkeeper for England, is a popular figure on tour and set up a GoFundMe page to help his fellow caddies on the European circuit during the coronavirus crisis in 2020.

Players and caddies provided items of memorabilia to raffle and over £12,500 was raised as extra support for caddies who were not earning money during the pandemic.

Fleetwood and Finnis are still chasing their maiden major title, although Fleetwood has come close with runner up finishes in the 2018 US Open and 2019 Open Championship.

At the 2024 Masters, Fleetwood was forced into a late caddie change after Finnis was unable to travel and said he “has not been well all year.”

In an Instagram post, Finnis revealed the reason behind his absence.

He wrote: “Open heart surgery done! Massive thanks to all the NHS staff. The road to recovery has started.”

“Thanks for all the love.”

Fleetwood opted for local bagman Grey Moore, the former caddie master at Augusta National with 30 years’ experience, to be his caddie at the tournament.

He then thanked LIV Golf star and former Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter for “lending” his caddie David Clark to use for the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

“I spoke to Poults and he was great about it,” Fleetwood said. “Clarky worked last week and is here this week and hopefully will be at the US Open next month. It doesn’t conflict with Poults’ schedule so all good.”

The popular Finnis returned to Fleetwood’s side at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and has been working alongside the Englishman as normal ever since.