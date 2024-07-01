Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The New Zealander has become one of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour, but who is Ryan Fox’s caddie?

Born in 1987, Fox has established himself as a multiple winner on tour, most recently with caddie Dean Smith.

Fans may recognise Smith from Fox’s BMW PGA Championship win in 2023, when the pair shared an emotional moment.

Cameras at Wentworth picked up Fox and his caddie looking forward to heading to Augusta for the Masters in 2024.

So, here is everything you need to know about Ryan Fox’s caddie…

Ryan Fox’s caddie Dean Smith

Ryan Fox had Northern Irishman Chris Selfridge on the back until the end of the 2021 season before enrolling the caddie services of Smith.

While it is unclear exactly when the pair joined forces, Dean Smith was on the bag for Fox’s second DP World Tour win.

They teamed up for success at the Ras al Khaimah Championship in February 2022.

Since then, Fox and his caddie recorded second-place finishes at the Dutch and Irish Open before getting back in the winner’s circle twice.

An Alfred Dunhill Links Championship triumph in October 2022 was followed by his biggest to date at the DP World Tour’s flagship event in September 2023.

It was Fox’s first Rolex Series title and all but secured his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. That was when the heartfelt moment was captured greenside.

The Auckland-born golfer whispered: “We’re going back to Augusta,” as Smith replied: “Go and win it.”

The South African Smith, who was born in Gqeberha, has been on tour for over a decade, looping for several players.

Included in his former employees are Oliver Wilson, Byeong Hun An, Shubhankar Sharma and Gavin Green.