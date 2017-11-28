There are no results available.
Patrick Reed ‘shocked’ by Tiger in practice round

By Bunkered Golf Magazine28 November, 2017
While Patrick Reed saw Tiger Woods up close recently at the Presidents Cup, Monday was the first time he was able to see his golf game – and he was impressed.

The pair played nine holes ahead of the Hero World Challenge, with Reed reserving particular praise for the golf swing the 14-time major champion is returning to action with as well as his length.

“He looked excited, excited to be playing golf,” Reed told Golf Channel. “I was shocked how fluid his swing looked and how far the golf ball was going.

“He’s always been a little longer than me, but some of those drives today he got out there.

“He was hitting flight-ed, flat cuts, high cuts, low draws, high, just soft draws, moving it both ways with his driver. If he starts getting command of that and feeling good, we’re going to have some fun.”

OPINION - Why Tiger's Hero performance is 'irrelevant'

Woods hasn’t played for ten months following his withdrawal from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms. That resulted in spinal fusion surgery in April and, as he prepares for yet another comeback, Reed is adamant Woods has nothing left to prove.

“People are putting all these expectations on him," Reed added. "Is he gonna come back? Is he gonna play well? Who cares? We’re just glad to have him back. We all want a healthy Tiger.

“If [he] stays healthy ... I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back and started winning a lot of tournaments again. If he stays healthy.”

