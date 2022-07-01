search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy unveils 150th Open-branded apparel line

Gear

FootJoy unveils 150th Open-branded apparel line

By James Tait01 July, 2022
FootJoy The Open Apparel Gloves
Footjoyopengear

FootJoy has unveiled an all-new limited-edition apparel collection to commemorate the 150th Open. 

The new collections comprisesf shirts, midlayers, outerwear and headwear, uses tartan prints, distinctive branded patterns and the championship’s rich navy and gold palette, to create a range fitting for the landmark event, for both men and women. 

Fj Lofoten Renata 9661

The brand says “each garment is designed with modern golfers in mind” and uses the latest performance fabrics.

Also available to FJ fans is the new limited-edition 150th Open-branded StaSof Glove.

• LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with court

• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation

220525 Tweed 1003

“FootJoy’s rich history in the game of golf as a leading pioneer has always fuelled our design team to set the standard and create iconic products which truly resonate with the golfer, and the new 150th Open Collection, commemorating a landmark moment in golf’s history, epitomises this perfectly.,” said Colin Mynott, FootJoy’s EMEA product manager. 

220525 Tweed 0731 Fj Lofoten Renata 9048

“The Open in itself is a true pioneer and catalyst for the sport, and, as a brand, we are honoured to be invited to celebrate a shared dedication to the game with this range and have the opportunity to play a role in celebrating this exciting chapter for golf. We look forward to joining fellow golf fans across the world, on and off the course, in celebrating The 150th Open this month.”

You can see more of the collection HERE. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Gloves

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV rebel "no longer welcome at home club"
DP World Tour members at war over LIV Golf
Patrick Reed could play Scottish Open despite LIV switch
DP World Tour chief issues scathing response to LIV legal threat
Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
See all videos right arrow