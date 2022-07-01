FootJoy has unveiled an all-new limited-edition apparel collection to commemorate the 150th Open.



The new collections comprisesf shirts, midlayers, outerwear and headwear, uses tartan prints, distinctive branded patterns and the championship’s rich navy and gold palette, to create a range fitting for the landmark event, for both men and women.

The brand says “each garment is designed with modern golfers in mind” and uses the latest performance fabrics.

Also available to FJ fans is the new limited-edition 150th Open-branded StaSof Glove.

“FootJoy’s rich history in the game of golf as a leading pioneer has always fuelled our design team to set the standard and create iconic products which truly resonate with the golfer, and the new 150th Open Collection, commemorating a landmark moment in golf’s history, epitomises this perfectly.,” said Colin Mynott, FootJoy’s EMEA product manager.

“The Open in itself is a true pioneer and catalyst for the sport, and, as a brand, we are honoured to be invited to celebrate a shared dedication to the game with this range and have the opportunity to play a role in celebrating this exciting chapter for golf. We look forward to joining fellow golf fans across the world, on and off the course, in celebrating The 150th Open this month.”

