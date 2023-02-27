Motocaddy extend partnership with Billy Foster

Billy Foster has extended his role with Motocaddy as a global brand ambassadorin 2023.

After signing with Motocaddy in 2021, Billy would claim his first major championship, carrying the bag for Matthew Fitzpatrick during the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club, Brookline.

The Motocaddy ambassador showcased the branding on his chest and sleeves on his way to claiming victory during his 40th year on tour. A standout year to put them in prime position to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, which would be Billy’s 16th appearance at the Ryder Cup.

“I’m delighted to be extending my partnership with Motocaddy for the new season, as we’ve built a strong relationship over the last two years thanks to the great products and popularity of the brand,” said Billy. “Winning a major championship was the big monkey on my back so to have shaken it off and got it done is truly special.

“After 40 years on tour, I’ve walked alongside the greatest golfers to play the game, as well as players at my home course who can’t break 100, and I can guarantee you all of them would benefit in some way from the products Motocaddy offers. Using an electric trolley not only provides health benefits, but it also helps your game and it’s a true game-changer,” he added.

Having worked with many of the game's greatest players. He carried the bag for Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke, in multiple majors.

Motocaddy marketing director, Oliver Churcher, said, “Last year was such a fantastic year for Billy and we were delighted to be a part of it. We are thrilled to be continuing the relationship and we look forward to seeing the Motocaddy branding broadcast around the world as Billy and Matt look to build on their major success this year. Seeing Billy lifting the U.S. Open trophy was a huge highlight and we hope it’s just the beginning of what will be a fantastic relationship for years to come,"

Talking about the new trolley range for 2023, Billy said: “I’m really excited to try out the new range, I’ve been an avid M5 GPS DHC user for a couple of years and I really like the look of the new M7 GPS."

For more information on Motocaddy products, including trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, visit www.motocaddy.com.