Motocaddy breaks new ground with M7 GPS trolley

Motocaddy, the world’s biggest-selling powered trolley brand, has introduced the game’s first remote-controlled electric trolley with touchscreen GPS, offering golfers the ‘ultimate caddie’ experience by blending responsive control with performance enhancing features.

The revolutionary M7 GPS - part of the award-wining, compact-folding M-Series range - features a fully-integrated, super-fast GPS system with accurate green visuals, front, middle and back distances, plus hazard information across more than 40,000 pre-loaded courses worldwide.

In another ground-breaking move, owners of the new M7 GPS qualify for a free 12-month trial of the exclusive cellular-powered Motocaddy Performance Plan.

The no-obligation upgrade allows golfers to unlock a selection of stunning hi-tech game management features. These include access to full-hole mapping with the ability to move the target for ultimate shot planning, and a detailed dynamic Green View showing the shape of the green and greenside hazards with drag and drop pin positions.

There's also score and statistic tracking, performance analysis through the free Motocaddy GPS App, real-time course updates to ensure access to the latest mapping, and notifications of software updates with ‘on-the-go’ downloads.



It also incorporates all the benefits of the award-winning M7 REMOTE, including rechargeable handset, removable anti-tip rear wheel and the brand’s cutting-edge Downhill Control technology.

“The new M7 GPS delivers the ultimate caddie experience to give users an edge,” explained Motocaddy marketing director Oliver Churcher. “It offers everything a golfer needs to transport their clubs around the course effortlessly, whilst providing pinpoint yardages and GPS mapping through its super-responsive touchscreen.

“The revolutionary electric trolley GPS technology pioneered by Motocaddy in 2017 has advanced a great deal in recent years. Today, our cellular-powered Performance Plan combines with the most responsive remote-control technology on the market to take the trolley experience to an exciting new level.”



The M7 GPS includes a super responsive, crystal-clear 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen display that can be used in all weather conditions, even whilst wearing a glove. Other features include a clock and round timer, an indication of the par and handicap of each hole, shot distance measurement, automatic hole advancement, score tracking and a battery indicator.

Potential life-saving defibrillator locations at the course can be found on the screen, as well as crucial CPR instructions.

The Motocaddy M7 GPS will be available from March with an ULTRA Lithium battery.

RRP: £1,499