Golf News

Gear

bunkered winner sees instant gains with Callaway Paradym

By James Tait08 February, 2023
Callaway Golf Callaway Callaway Paradym Drivers New Gear

One of our Twitter followers will soon be adding the new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond to the bag after taking part in the brand’s recent 'First Hit Friday’ event.

John Garisoli, who plays at Ralston Golf Club in Glasgow, won a fitting for the brand-new Callaway driver during a recent event at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy.

“I’m excited to get a hit of it as I already play the Rogue ST, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how these compares,” said the six-handicapper. “I like the Rogue ST. It’s forgiving but I just can’t wait to compare it”.

Firstly, he hit his Rogue ST MAX, averaging 244 yards carry and 144 ball speed. John went through the fitting process with Callaway’s technician trying the standard Paradym and the Paradym Triple Diamond, and what he noticed straight away was the look and difference in feel.

• FIRST LOOK: New Callaway Paradym drivers

• New Callaway Paradym hybrids 

“It’s a great sound off it,” he said. "It feels solid coming of the face and you notice the difference when you middle one. The smaller compact head suits my eye a bit better.”

Averaging 258 carry yards already and ball speeds in the low 150s with the Paradym Triple Diamond, the weights were then changed around so the heavier setting was at the front, making it even lower spinning.

What happened in the next couple of swings was seriously impressive.

Already 14 yards further in carry, John started to achieve ball speed upwards of 155mph and total distances of between 280 and 290 yards.

“It’s longer, it feels good and it’s a lot different than my current model but in a really good way,” he added.

• Callaway confirms 2023 DP World Tour staff

With his new-found confidence, he achieved an incredible new personal best of 161mph ball speed and a staggering total distance of 300 yards – a total of 42 yards further than his current driver and 16mph faster ball speed.

“I was so surprised,” added John. “I expected it to be slightly better, as I knew they wouldn’t bring out a driver that wasn’t as good as pervious model, but the difference was massive. What an experience from start to finish.”

For our review of the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver, click here.

