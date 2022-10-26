Ping unveils new i230 irons and iCrossover

If you're a fan of Ping irons - and, seriously, who's not? - then today is a good day.



Say hello to the newest additions to the brand's popular "i" series: the i230 irons and iCrossover.

Designed for avid players who want to make significant improvements, the i230 irons combine the precise control and consistency of a players' iron with the forgiveness of a game improvement iron, much like the iconic Ping EYE 2 irons used to.



The Crossover category, meantime, has been integrated into the "i" family to target golfers who prefer a blade-style of iron.



Let's take a closer look at the tech story behind each one...

Ping i230 irons

Advancements to the activated elastomer technology in the i230 iron allowed Ping engineers to save significant weight, which is re-allocated within the clubhead to position the centre of gravity low for more distance and control, while increasing the moment of inertia for added forgiveness.



The low CG combines with greater face bending to deliver higher ball speeds. The elastomer reinforces the face, providing more consistent bending and energy transfer across the entire face, resulting in approximately three more yards of distance in player testing. Its higher MOI is largely due to tungsten toe and tip weights, which help make it the most forgiving “i” iron to date.

“The i230 iron sits in the middle of our iron offerings, so it requires us to balance a variety of performance attributes,” explained John K. Solheim, the Ping president and CEO. “It needs the precision and solid feel of a players iron while offering the forgiveness a lot of golfers expect from a PING iron.

"We also want to provide more distance in a way that is predictable and repeatable to ensure it meets the precise gapping needs of the best players in the world. I’m excited to report our research and early tour feedback confirms we’ve achieved all that and more. It has a little bit of everything to deliver a lot of performance.”



Through extensive modal analysis, Ping researchers also isolated undesirable frequencies within the clubhead and precisely positioned a re-engineered cavity badge to damp their effect to ensure a pleasing feel and sound.

The four-piece badge combines a thin 304 stainless steel cap with an injection-moulded thermoplastic that is secured to the cavity with high-strength adhesive. The activated elastomer supports the face and sits in a toaster-style pocket, which is concealed behind the multi-material badge, creating a clean and appealing cavity design

The long irons (3-5) are slightly more compact than the tour-proven i210, producing more consistent clubface delivery and accuracy, while the rest of the set is designed with similar blade lengths. The sole design is also similar, with a more rounded lead edge and ample bounce to promote smooth turf interaction for clean and solid strikes.

The precision-milled MicroMax grooves deliver consistent launch and spin results for more accuracy in the long irons and greater control in the short irons and wedges, especially in wet or grassy conditions where the grooves and hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish help ensure lower launch angles with high spin rates

Ping iCrossover

The iCrossover is engineered for high-swing-speed players looking for long-iron alternatives (2XR, 3XR, 4XR) that fit seamlessly into their set while delivering increased ball speeds for more distance with higher launch.



The sources of the high ball speed are the thin, maraging steel face and lower CG position, which is closer to the impact location to produce more energy transfer.



The face is robotically welded to the 17-4 stainless steel body with a lower-hinged bend point to provide higher launch for better stopping power. A smaller internal cavity with targeted EVA polymer on the back of the face ensures a pleasing feel and sound.



With similar sole shaping, including the rounded lead edge and ample bounce, the iCrossover seamlessly fits into an i230 iron set in place of long irons.



The blade lengths are slightly shorter with less offset than previous crossover generations, making it more compact while providing a tour-style appearance. The standard shaft length builds also are approximately one-quarter inch shorter than the previous models to transition into a set more easily, providing more control and tighter dispersion patterns with similar distance.



The precision-milled MicroMax grooves and matte-black hydropearl 2.0 finish deliver consistent launch and spin results for more accuracy.

A first in an iron-style design, the adjustable hosel also provides eight settings for loft and lie to help dial in a golfer’s desired ball flight. The lightweight hosel is clearly marked to allow for quick and easy adjustments, with a range of ±1.5° loft and lie in various combinations. The standard setting is the stated loft of the club at 1.5° upright.



“We looked closely at our fitting and Arccos data and discovered the vast majority of our crossover users were better players who use one of our blade irons,” Solheim said. “So, we shifted our focus to engineering a crossover that better fit the needs of that type of player.



"The iCrossover performance results have been exceptional. Its shape looks great, the ball speeds are higher, and it sounds very powerful. The addition of the adjustable hosel is a huge benefit to help players at that level dial in their ball flight.”

Full specifications for both the Ping i230 and iCrossover are available on the Ping website.

RRP: Ping i230 - £180 per club with stock steel shaft, £190 per club with stock graphite shaft; Ping iCrossover - £275 per club with graphite

