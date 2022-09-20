search
HomeGearPING unveils expanded AW22 women’s range

Gear

PING unveils expanded AW22 women’s range

By James Tait15 September, 2022
Ping PING AW22 Womens Apparel New Gear Clothing
Ping Aw Womens 1

After a successful 2021 Solheim Cup, PING has acted on the growth of women's golf, designing a performance line that offers more choice and style. 

This year the brand has two standout design themes that make up this range: “Mineral Print” and “Abstract Camo”. 

Mineral print is inspired by nature, small scale geological textures, marbling, and mineral markings. Abstract Camo, meanwhile, has a print that follows a similar direction towards the great outdoors and winter golf landscapes. 

PING unveils 10 new putter models

The prints are rugged and irregular, which PING bosses say is a representation of nature’s untouched patterns and textures.  

Ping Aw Womens 5

The new AW22 women’s range features two new waterproof jackets leading the way.  

The Jayda waterproof, engineered from SensorDry technology, is a high performing, fully seam-sealed jacket, with brushed tricot lining, inner knitted cuffs, an adjustable collar, two-way front zip and a back vent for additional comfort and warmth. 

REVIEW: 'This is the easiest club in the world to use'

The Freda waterproof jacket, available in three colours, is a breathable and lightweight option with playability at the core of the design. The waterproof ensemble is complemented by the new SensorDry waterproof bucket hat to provide full body protection. 

Ping Aw Womens 6

The Oslo PrimaLoft jacket III is a key garment in the new collection, with a combination of SensorWarm and PrimaLoft technologies to create a fully insulated jacket, cut in a flattering silhouette. 

The PrimaLoft Thermoplume layer to the front panel is a water-resistant fibre that gives insulating loft, with added on-course performance.  

Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

The Pip jacket is a new addition to the range and comes in two different prints. 

This hybrid jacket is designed with versatility, comfort and warmth in mind, thanks to a brushed-back fleece in the areas where you need extra stretch, as well as pillowy-soft Sorona Aura quilted insulation at the front and back body for core warmth. 

Ping Aw Womens 2

The updated reversible insulated vest, Cece, comes in two different colourways and is insulated throughout with Sorona Aura: a lightweight, breathable, and partially plant-based insulation. Reverse the vest for the ability to create two different looks. 

More LIV Golf contract details revealed

Kaitlyn, a new technical winter trouser in the AW22 range, is engineered for equal levels of comfort and protection in winter conditions. The soft and cosy nature of the brushed-back stretch fabric will ensure you feel warm and comfortable whilst out on the course.  

For more information click here.

