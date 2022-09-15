Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

Last week the DP World Tour revealed the Hero Cup, a team competition between the best players from Great Britain and Ireland and continental Europe.

For some, it proved a controversial move.

Fans were quick to spot the similarities with the Seve Trophy, which ran from 2000 to 2013 and was named in honour of the late Seve Ballesteros.

The Ballesteros family criticised the move, with the legend’s son Javier revealing he found out about the new tournament from a fellow professional.

He claimed there was no communication from tour officials until shortly before the announcement was made.

“We believe our Dad deserves something better from The European Tour, given the unconditional support he always gave to The European Tour and the legacy he left behind,” he said.

Now Donald, who was recently appointed as Europe’s captain for next year’s Ryder Cup, has given his response.

“The Hero Cup is an exciting new team event that is base the off the Seve Trophy and EurAsia Cup,” he told reporters at this week’s Italian Open.

“It's my understanding The European Tour have been in touch with the Ballesteros family and those conversations have been going, and we want to include them as much as possible in that event.”

The Hero Cup is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in January and is being billed as a practice run for the Ryder Cup.