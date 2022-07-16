search
REVIEW: 'This is the easiest club in the world to use'

Gear

REVIEW: 'This is the easiest club in the world to use'

By James Tait12 July, 2022
Ping Ping ChipR Wedge Review
Ping Chipr 3

If you’re familiar with the Chipo, say hello to the ChipR. Ping’s latest release is here to make your life less stressful around the greens. 

We’ve all been guilty for blading a few shots, chunking a couple here and there, especially on those delicate shots around the green. However, if you find that this is happening to you more often than not, the ChipR could be the club to bump up your confidence. 

With its classic 431 stainless steel look and Hydropearl 2.0 coating, it has changed a lot from the 1970s model the Chipo - but I think it looks the part. The new ChipR is so simple to use, with the combination of a wedge and putter, all you need to do is put a putting-like stroke on each shot and it’s as easy that. 

Ping Chipr 5

So, here is what I discovered. From a variety of lies and different yardages from around the green, I'll be honest, this is a lot of fun to chip with. With the shaft only being 35-inches in length, the distance control and consistency is fantastic. The MicroMax grooves deliver great spin control off the face, the cambered sole allows for shots from varied lies, and the perimeter weight design increases the MOI.

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• Tiger Woods emphatically rejects LIV Golf

Ping Chipr 1

There is only one question that is lefty to answer: what club do you replace this with? This is designed with a very specific intent, and there is no denying that you will likely be saving shots around the greens, or at least having an easier opportunity to do so. If you do put this in your bag, you can wave goodbye to chunking and blading shots and say hello to more pars and up and downs. The Ping ChipR could be solution for you. You just have to decide which wedge you’re going to drop. 

But you’ll be glad you did. 

