The 150th Open: When and where to watch on TV

Golf News

The 150th Open: When and where to watch on TV

By Jamie Hall10 July, 2022
The Open The 150th Open
The Open Final Qualifying

Clear your diaries – the 150th Open Championship is almost here.

This year’s historic playing of golf’s original major is set to be the biggest ever, with celebrations to mark the iconic tournament’s landmark year.

It’s the most in-demand ever, too. Around 290,000 people are expected to descend on St Andrews.

But if you were one of the unlucky ones to miss out in the ballot for briefs to the Old Course, fear not – there is extensive TV coverage for you to enjoy throughout the week.

As usual, the Open will be televised on Sky Sports, which is renaming its dedicated golf station Sky Sports The Open for the week of the tournament.

Coverage will be fronted by Nick Dougherty, with analysts such as Paul McGinley and Wayne Riley.

In addition, there will be plenty of footage from past championships to enjoy throughout the week.

Keep reading to find out when you can watch the action.

The 150th Open TV schedule

Tuesday July 12
3pm: The Open Champions Challenge (Sky Sports The Open)

Thursday July 14
6.30am: The Open live (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Open)

Friday July 15
6.30am: The Open live (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Open)

Saturday July 16
9am: The Open live (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Open)

Sunday July 17
8am: The Open live (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Open)

