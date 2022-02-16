PowaKaddy FX3 tops UK "best-seller" list yet again

The PowaKaddy FX3 has been named as the UK’s best-selling golf trolley for the second year in a row.

The tech-packed trolley topped the standings in 2021 according to the latest figures from Golf Datatech.

The FX3’s features provide the DNA for the entire FX range, and are wonderfully simple whilst offering unbeatable performance and reliability.

The entry-level model features a brilliant 2.3-inch full-colour widescreen display, and powerful, quiet 30v 230w motor nestling in a low profile, styled PowaFrame.



Featuring a one-click folding system and measuring in at 20% smaller than previous FX models, the PowaKaddy FX3 also incorporates the lightest-ever ‘High-Power Plug n’ Play’ 30v battery which, alongside the trolley’s cutting-edge technology, is designed to ensure your battery lasts longer than ever before.

Elsewhere in the wider FX range, named by Golf Datatech as the UK’s best-selling trolley range, the FX5 and FX7 continue to be popular choices. The mid-level FX5 trolley features a larger, 2.8-inch full-colour widescreen display, along with the addition of automatic distance function, a USB charging port, and new stealth wheels.

The FX7 and FX7 GPS, meantime, represent the ‘full package’ within the FX range, offering a longer warranty, an anti-tamper security pin lock, competition mode, shot distance measurement, a built-in calorie counter, and a premium gunmetal colourway.

David Catford, PowaKaddy CEO, said: “The FX range, and FX3 trolley in particular, offers golfers looking for their first electric golf trolley simplicity without compromising on unbeatable performance and reliability. We’re incredibly proud to see the range heralded as the UK’s best seller.



“We are steadfast in our commitment to providing an electric trolley that suits the needs of every golfer, and our FX range in particular highlights that.”

James O’Shea, Marketing Director for PowaKaddy, added: “Product turnover in the golf industry is extremely fast, so to be the best-selling trolley for not just one but two years is an impressive achievement. The FX range goes from strength to strength and we have some exciting plans for the range going forward.”

To find out more, log-on to powakaddy.com.