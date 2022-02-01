search
FootJoy introduces enhanced Pro|SL range

Gear

NEW FOR '22

FootJoy introduces enhanced Pro|SL range

By David Cunninghame01 February, 2022
FootJoy FJ FootJoy Pro|SL FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon FootJoy SuperLites XP Shoes Spikeless shoes New Gear
Foot Joy Pro Sl 2022 1

Since it was first unveiled in the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon, the FootJoy Pro|SL has become the go-to spikeless golf shoes for countless tour players and everyday golfers.

It fantastic performance, modern styling and incredible comfort levels make it one of the finest creations in FJ’s long and celebrated history.

• FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL

For 2022, the No.1 shoe brand in golf has decided to raise the bar once again by introducing a host of technological improvements, all aimed at delivering the best performance spikeless shoe in golf.

Foot Joy Pro Sl 2022 3

Let’s get started by looking at how the designers at FootJoy have upped the comfort levels.

• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

Inspired from its success within the Stratos and HyperFlex, a StratoFoam midsole is featured across the Pro|SL range for long-lasting comfort that just won’t quit.

• Shot Scope unveils laser that'll track your stats

The propriety compound provides a softer heel-toe cushioning and greater energy return allowing you to step up and perform again and again.

Foot Joy Pro Sl 2022 2

Framed by the all-new, ultra clean upper, the Pro|SL Carbon leads the upgraded Men’s range, with FJ labelling it as the “most technologically-advanced, performance spikeless golf shoe.”

Accompanying the new StratoFoam midsole tech, an enhanced, moulded Carbon fibre insert reinforces lateral stability in the heel whilst ensuring uncompromised forefoot flexibility.

The Pro|SL Carbon uses the flex of the carbon fibre inlay to elastically snap back to its natural position resulting in more energy return while walking and reducing foot fatigue so you can tackle those closing holes with ease.

Both the Pro|SL and Pro|SL Carbon benefit from an Infinity Outsole that provides fantastic grip, no matter the weather or underfoot conditions. The combination of the outsole and midsole, meanwhile, ensure tour-level stability throughout the swing.

No stone was left unturned in the design of the new Pro|SL. The uppers are crafted using premium ChromoSkin leather supplied by Pittards, while a 3D Foamcollar 2.0 gives a more cushioned feel towards the heel.

The Pro|SL range comes in a variety of styles, including BOA for men and women, plus there is a junior option.

“We look forward to celebrating an icon in the Pro|SL this year, as an unrivalled offering within the performance spikeless space. Leveraging the success of our StratoFoam technology, added to the enhancements in our Carbon technology, has enabled the shoe to operate at a whole new level, and that’s so exciting for us,” said Guy Smith, product manager, FootJoy footwear.

• Why it's time to upgrade your Callaway driver

“On Tour we continue to see the strength of the shoe, and we’ve continued to surprise Tour Players with our ability to raise the bar again with new iterations since its launch. This year is certainly no different.”

Foot Joy Pro Sl 2022 4

As if that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, FJ has also unveiled its new SuperLites XP.

A fantastic option for those of you whose budget won’t quite stretch far enough for the Pro|SL, this shoe offers a clean, modern look with easy to clean, waterproof synthetic uppers whilst the underfoot combination of the EVA midsole and Infinity outsole, as seen on the Pro|SL, ensures traction in all conditions.

Expect impressive all-day comfort and a BOA option of the shoe will also be available for the first time, taking its performance to the next level in 2022.

Available: Pro|SL - February 15, SuperLites XP – Now
Prices: Men’s Pro|SL Carbon - £189.99 (BOA £214.99)
Men’s Pro|SL - £159.99 (BOA £184.99)
Women’s Pro|SL - £134.99 (BOA £159.99)
Junior’s Pro|SL - £74.99
Men’s SuperLites XP - £109.99 (BOA £134.99)

