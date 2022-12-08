Ping is well known for making brilliant golf clubs and the new i230 irons are just another perfect example.



It provides the best of both worlds: a player's iron with the forgiveness of a game improvement iron.

Right now, you're probably wondering how one iron can be both of those things. I get it. I was sceptical at first, too. But trust me, Ping has absolutely nailed it.

When you look at the iron at address, it looks fantastic. It’s very easy on the eye, has clean shaping and that classic Hydropearl 2.0 finish.

Going into the longer irons, it becomes a bit more compact, delivering more consistency and accuracy in a slightly shorter blade length.

In terms of feel, it's just so good. It feels crisp of the face and has slightly dampened acoustics which makes it really pleasing on the ear.

The levels of forgiveness are absolutely off the charts. No matter where I hit it on the face, I was still producing the kind of numbers I want to see in terms of distance and ball speeds.

Those forgiveness levels are made possible by the elastomer which sits behind the face of the club in the pocket cavity. It has essentially allowed PING engineers to save significant weight, which has then been redistributed within the clubhead to position the CG low for more distance and control while increasing the MOI for added forgiveness.

The low CG combines with greater face-bending to produce higher ball speeds, whilst its high MOI comes from the tungsten toe and tip weights, which Ping says “helps to make it the most forgiving 'i' iron to date”.

So, when a game improvement iron meets a players iron you get the i230. A superb option for your mid to low handicapper search for more forgiveness, consistency and control.

If you're interested in finding out more, clickhere.