search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearStand out from the crowd with OGIO travel bags

Gear

Stand out from the crowd with OGIO travel bags

By bunkered.co.uk01 November, 2022
OGIO Gear New releases
Ogio Travel Bags

When you’re on the road it’s important to stand out from the crowd – and thanks to OGIO Europe, you can do just that.

The brand has today unveiled its latest range, which are all being released in eye-catching and flamboyant colourways.

The Rig 9800, which OGIO describes as the “most elite and fully loaded” travel bag on the market, is available in Acid Waves, Bananarama and Cyber Camo.

• PXG announces collab with Nick Jonas

• REVIEW: PXG 0317 ST blades

Featuring 123 litres of capacity, it includes a compartment with adjustable boot dividers, a padded helmet chamber and heavy-duty wheels, perfect for everything you need for a long trip away.

It retails at £270.

OGIO’s most popular travel bag, the Layover, is perfect airline carry-on size and comes in Cyber Camo, Acid Waves and Navy Volt. Costing £140, OGIO highlights its “oozing style and easy-going looks”.

If you need something in between, OGIO’s Terminal travel bag, priced at £180, could be for you. Focusing on space, quality and organisation, it is a great option for a check-in bag. It is available in Cyder Camo, Acid Waves and Navy Volt colourways.

“OGIO’s expertise extends to a vast range of expertly constructed luggage, backpacks, bags and accessories, which ensures it can cope with even the most testing of environments,” the Callaway-owned company said.

• PING unveils i230 and iCrossover

• Ping unveils 10 new putter models

“OGIO has become well established with its inventive designs and technologically advanced personal storage products – making them a vital cog in the wheel across a wide variety of sports.”

All the products are available from November 1. Click here for more info.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - OGIO

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - New releases

Related Articles - Bags

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre call for grassroots golf support
PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims
Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale
Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Rotate behind the ball
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow