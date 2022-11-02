Stand out from the crowd with OGIO travel bags

When you’re on the road it’s important to stand out from the crowd – and thanks to OGIO Europe, you can do just that.

The brand has today unveiled its latest range, which are all being released in eye-catching and flamboyant colourways.

The Rig 9800, which OGIO describes as the “most elite and fully loaded” travel bag on the market, is available in Acid Waves, Bananarama and Cyber Camo.

• PXG announces collab with Nick Jonas



• REVIEW: PXG 0317 ST blades



Featuring 123 litres of capacity, it includes a compartment with adjustable boot dividers, a padded helmet chamber and heavy-duty wheels, perfect for everything you need for a long trip away.

It retails at £270.

OGIO’s most popular travel bag, the Layover, is perfect airline carry-on size and comes in Cyber Camo, Acid Waves and Navy Volt. Costing £140, OGIO highlights its “oozing style and easy-going looks”.

If you need something in between, OGIO’s Terminal travel bag, priced at £180, could be for you. Focusing on space, quality and organisation, it is a great option for a check-in bag. It is available in Cyder Camo, Acid Waves and Navy Volt colourways.

“OGIO’s expertise extends to a vast range of expertly constructed luggage, backpacks, bags and accessories, which ensures it can cope with even the most testing of environments,” the Callaway-owned company said.

• PING unveils i230 and iCrossover

• Ping unveils 10 new putter models



“OGIO has become well established with its inventive designs and technologically advanced personal storage products – making them a vital cog in the wheel across a wide variety of sports.”

All the products are available from November 1. Click here for more info.