REVIEW: PXG ups its game with 0317 ST blades

Gear

REVIEW: PXG ups its game with 0317 ST blades

By James Tait27 September, 2022
PXG PXG 0317 ST Blades Irons Review New Gear New Release

PXG are, as we know, well-known for playing around with swing weights and CG placements in their irons - but they have stripped it back with these new 0317 ST blades.

As some golfers will know, blades have always been historically difficult to play, even for the elite level and low handicap golfers.

However, these new 0317 ST blades from PXG are not only pleasing on the eye but they are amazing to hit.

Here's why...

The irons are made from a forged 8620 carbon steel which delivers a longer-lasting groove life compared to other forged steel carbon alloys. It really gives you amazing feel, whilst the milled face delivers great spin and distance control. The small head and shape sits beautifully at address and it really does look as clean as a butter knife.

• PXG reveal new patent pending shaft design

The CG placement is not something you'd see every day in a blade but it's a common theme throughout the PXG’s history. One thing I will say is the balance, sound and feel it makes when it comes off the middle of the clubface is just awesome.

Pxg Review 1

As you may have seen in previous PXG ranges, there has always been a lot going on with the weighting system at the back of the club.

However, with the new PXG 0317 ST blades, it is very minimal in comparison to other PXG models.

• WITB: Guido Migliozzi ends three year drought

A nice touch is the blended set design where the three and four iron feature a larger cavity, giving you more forgiveness in your longer irons.

Pxg Review 8 Iron Pxg Review 4 And 3

This isn't something you see every day in the longer irons in a blade set-up. However, more forgiveness and stability is necessary in an iron head of this profile. Making it so much easier to get the ball in the air with those longer shot in to the greens and off the tee.

• PXG launch game changing technology packed kit

It is obviously a blade which is aimed at the elite to low handicap players who are consistent ball-strikers.

Pxg Review Player View Pxg Review Face

Not all top level or low handicap players will play blades as they aren’t as forgiving as other options but what you will find with the 0317 ST blades is a little more forgiveness, stability and control. 

So, if you are a consistent ball-striker, low handicapper and like the look of a blade or play blades, you’ll enjoy and love these.

To find out more, click here.

